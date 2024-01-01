Newcastle suffer Miley blow

Teenage sensation Lewis Miley will be out of action as the new season approaches.

The midfielder is set to miss Newcastle United's pre-season training with a broken metatarsal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Miley, who had a back issue near the end of last season, will be missing the beginning of the new term as well.

The club have confirmed the injury, via the BBC, with Miley not expected to feature until August or September.

Given he is so young and was only brought into the team when there was an injury crisis, he is not going to be rushed back.

The Magpies want to ensure their young starlet comes back when he is 100 percent fit.