Newcastle release two young stars on permenant transfers

The young duo will leave the Magpies this summer in a bold move

Kyle Crossley and Cameron Ferguson have left to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle and South Shields on permanent transfers with neither player making a senior appearance during their time at Newcastle United.

Crossley move to South Shields will reunite him with former coach Elliott Dickman, he went on to say:

"It's local to me and it was a very easy decision.

“Working with Elliott before made it a lot easier of a decision and I know a couple of the lads here. I've been on the phone to Elliott quite a lot this week about the plans, what he wants to do, and I've come here to enjoy it.”

The Liverpool-born striker Ferguson, however will join his father and former Newcastle United striker Duncan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle who spent two years at St. James' Park between 1998 and 2000.