Newcastle striker Isak admits relief after seeing off Forest

Paul Vegas
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak admitted some relief after victory over Nottingham Forest.

Isak scored twice as Newcastle won 4-3 on Sunday, having been 4-1 ahead at halftime.

He said afterwards: "It was a brilliant first half, the reaction after conceding was really good. We dropped a bit second half and conceded sloppy goals. I'm obviously happy to win the game."

On his far from convincing penalty, Isak admitted: "No, I already made my mind up I was going to go down the middle. It counts so it doesn't matter.

"The most important thing was to win. We want to win more comfortably, but it was a big win."

