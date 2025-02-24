Tribal Football
Miley happy scoring in Newcastle win against Forest
Newcastle youngster Lewis Miley was delighted scoring in their 4-3 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Newcastle were 4-1 up at halftime, before staged a second-half fight-back.

Miley said afterwards: "I'd describe it as a hectic game. We played really well in the first half and put ourselves under pressure in the second. I'm really glad we've got the win. We're pushing for Europe now."

On scoring, he said: "It's a really proud moment for my boyhood club. It was such an important moment to score."

"We were under pressure a bit and it was quite scrappy in the second half. But at least we got the win.

"We all want to be in the Champions League. That's where we want to get to as a team.

"It's a really big win and this is a step forward. We need to go on now and keep looking forward."

