Newcastle still working through off contract player talks

Newcastle United are working through their off contract players.

The Toon secured Fabian Schar to a new deal last week.

ChronicleLive says the futures of Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie also must be decided.

Fullback Jamal Lewis is another who's contract is running down, but a decision has already been made to let him leave.

Wilson, meanwhile, is on the radar of several Saudi Pro League clubs.