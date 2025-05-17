Newcastle step in as Sane leaves Bayern Munich reeling

Newcastle United have jumped into the battle for Bayern Munich contract rebel Leroy Sane.

The Germany inernational, formerly of Manchester City, has rejected a new contract offer from Bayern and is set to leave this summer with his deal to expire at the end of June.

Advertisement Advertisement

BILD says Sane's decision stunned Bayern's board. Sporting director Max Eberl had expected a positive response.

The same source states Newcastle are in contact with Sane's new agent, Pini Zahavi, about a return to England.

However, any move to Tyneside will hinge on Newcastle securing Champions League football for next season.