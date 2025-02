Chelsea revive plans for Palace defender Guehi

Chelsea are determined to be front-runners in the race for England defender Marc Guehi this summer.

Crystal Palace refused to sell in January despite interest from Chelsea and a late bid from Tottenham, while Newcastle were also interested last summer.

Chelsea, however, remain keen on bringing back their former academy graduate, now a key figure for England.

With just 12 months left on his contract, Guehi is expected to attract major interest, but Blues boss Enzo Maresca views him as a defensive leader to strengthen his squad.

Chelsea’s wage structure, which prioritizes long-term deals with lower base salaries, has sometimes been a stumbling block in negotiations.

However, the Blues are determined not to lose out on Guehi, especially to a direct rival, per The Mirror.