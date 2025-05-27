Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell makes shock summer exit announcement

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell and the club have confirmed that he will be leaving St. James' Park this summer in a shock announcement.

Mitchell’s departure at the end of June 2025 was announced by the club on Tuesday afternoon, just days away from the opening of the summer transfer window. The club’s official announcement stressed that this move is by mutual consent as they look to replace him in the coming months.

“Paul leaves with the club’s best wishes and the Board would like to express its sincere thanks to him for his professionalism and diligent service.”

Mitchell gave a statement thanking everyone at the club for their support as he prepares to step down and look for a challenge elsewhere.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Newcastle United for their support over the last year, including Eddie Howe, Becky Langley, the players, staff, owners and fans. It has been an honour to be part of the club and to work with some incredible people.

"I'm leaving at a time that is right for me and the club, particularly with Darren Eales - someone who I have worked so closely with in my career - moving on soon. The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and is in a fantastic position to continue building.

"I'd like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future."

This move comes with Mitchell spending less than 12 months on Tyneside and will no doubt disrupt the summer transfer window where manager Eddie Howe may struggle to bring in the players he needs without Mitchell supporting him.