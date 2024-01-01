Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid England rumours

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he's sticking with the Magpies.

Howe has been linked with the England job after Gareth Southgate's departure.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he told BBC Sport from Newcastle's training camp in Germany: "It is an unbelievable football club. I’m very, very proud to be the manager.

"I love the supporters, I love the players, I love the staff. So really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here.

"For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy - and I am very happy."