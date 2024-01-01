Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Man Utd seek loan move for Brazilian

Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid England rumours

Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid England rumours
Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid England rumours
Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid England rumoursAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he's sticking with the Magpies.

Howe has been linked with the England job after Gareth Southgate's departure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he told BBC Sport from Newcastle's training camp in Germany: "It is an unbelievable football club. I’m very, very proud to be the manager.

"I love the supporters, I love the players, I love the staff. So really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here.

"For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy - and I am very happy."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Staveley labels Newcastle's Howe and Tindall as "world class" after leaving the club
Newcastle could lose 11 key players as contracts enter final year
Newcastle boss Howe has admirers inside FA