Newcastle's Miley joins Newport County on season long loan

Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley has gone out on loan to Newport County.

The 20-year-old signed a pro contract with the Magipes back in 2022, but has not been given many first team chances.

Having made his first senior appearance for the club in preseason, he is now getting a chance to gain regular first team football.

“I felt Newport was the right place to come for my first loan,’’ said Miley, who is the brother of Newcastle’s teenage regular Lewis Miley.

“It’s going to be a good opportunity for me and a great experience.

“There was interest from Newport at the beginning of the transfer window and from that point on I started keeping a close eye on the club.

“I watched their first couple of games, and I could see there was a change in playing style, philosophy and a promotion goal.

“I think the style will suit my game. I’m predominately a holding midfielder, but I can play a more attacking role if needed.

“I trained with the Newcastle first team during pre-season, and then when I spoke to the manager (Howe) he felt it was the right thing for me to go out on loan and experience first-team football in a tough environment.

“The aim now is to do as well as I can and prove myself to the players, management, fans and help get the club as high as possible to achieve its goals."

