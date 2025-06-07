Brighton management happy with new Tasker deal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton defender Charlie Tasker has signed a new contract.

The academy graduate, 19, has penned a new deal for an undisclosed length.

Brighton U21s coach Shannon Ruth told the club's website, “We’re really proud of what Charlie has achieved since he joined us at the age of eight.

“He made really good progress last season in the under-21s and deserved to make the step-up to first-team squad involvement.

"He really enjoyed being around that environment and we’re delighted he’s signed a new contract.”

