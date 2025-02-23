Newcastle prepare to move for Man City midfielder Grealish

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United are ready to move to Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish.

As he endures a difficult season, it's been suggested the England international will be part of a clearout at City this summer.

ChronicleLive says  Newcastle are watching developments and are keen to bring Grealish to the Northeast for next season.

City are willing to sell Grealish - for a reasonable price.

However, the sticking point could be the midfielder's wages, with Grealish facing a wage-cut if he is to make a move to St James' Park.

