Newcastle confident in pursuit of Burnley keeper Trafford

Newcastle United are confident signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Sun says Newcastle are making a move for Trafford ahead of the summer market.

With less than two years left on his current deal, Burnley face the dilemma of a likely sale with his contract potentially having less than a year to run over the summer.

Manchester City hold a buy-back option for Trafford, but Newcastle are confident they will not intervene.

Trafford currently holds a record of 11 extensive clean sheets this season.