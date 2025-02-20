Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Ranieri: For Roma and Porto everything in the balance
Man Utd boss Amorim reveals text received from Mourinho

Newcastle confident in pursuit of Burnley keeper Trafford

Paul Vegas
Newcastle confident in pursuit of Burnley keeper Trafford
Newcastle confident in pursuit of Burnley keeper TraffordAction Plus
Newcastle United are confident signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Sun says Newcastle are making a move for Trafford ahead of the summer market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With less than two years left on his current deal, Burnley face the dilemma of a likely sale with his contract potentially having less than a year to run over the summer.

Manchester City hold a buy-back option for Trafford, but Newcastle are confident they will not intervene.

Trafford currently holds a record of 11 extensive clean sheets this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTrafford JamesNewcastle UtdBurnleyManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji
Scholes says Newcastle striker Isak deserves "bigger and better" than Arsenal