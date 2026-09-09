Newcastle plan Joe Willock contract talks after Jaissle's transfer statement

Newcastle United are considering an offer to extend Joe Willock's contract at the club if his current form continues until the end of 2026.

Matthias Jaissle has shown his faith in the former Arsenal man so far this season and he's popped up with key goals in the Premier League and EFL Cup.

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Reports from Football Insider claim renewal talks are now planned, as part of a huge turnaround for Willock, who had looked set to leave the club over the summer.

The 27-year-old had slipped down the pecking order under former boss Eddie Howe, but the exits of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes has changed the picture for him on Tyneside, and he now looks set to stay.

Turkish giants Besiktas were among the teams who were rejected by Jaissle, as he was keen to give Willock a chance, upon entering into the final year of his present contract.

The fresh terms could see his deal extended until 2029, with Newcastle also looking into renewal talks for Lewis Hall and Jacob Murphy.