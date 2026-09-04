Jaissle backs Woltemade to 'score lots of goals' in Juventus loan

Newcastle United navigated a chaotic transfer deadline day which saw forward Nick Woltemade join Juventus on loan for the rest of the 2026/27 season.

As the clock ticked down on Tyneside, new boss Matthias Jaissle secured a £51M deal for Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille, as Woltemade headed to Turin.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 24-year-old struggled for consistency following his move to St James’ Park from Stuttgart in a club record £69M switch last summer.

Despite a strong start to life in English football, Woltemade ended the campaign with just 11 goals and four assists across 51 games.

The deal is understood to be a straight loan, with no future transfer option or obligation included, and Juventus will pay a £3.5M fee.

Jaissle admitted it was a delicate decision to let Woltemade go, but he hinted at his fellow German still having a future at the club in 2027.

"I really appreciate Nick as a player for his quality on and off the pitch. We had always good conversations, really honest conversations and he decided now to take another challenge in a top league with a top club.

"We will monitor him closely. I'm really curious how he's doing and I'm sure he will score a lot of goals there for sure. He's still our player, so we will stay in close contact."