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Jaissle asked Newcastle to reject Murphy exit offers

Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Murphy.
Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Murphy.Profimedia

Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle has big plans for Jacob Murphy at St. James' Park this season.

The German coach is beginning to put his stamp on the Magpies squad after the exits of captain Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali earlier this summer.

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Jaissle has spoken to Murphy about his squad place and the new boss asked the club not to sell the 31-year-old winger after two reported offers from Nottingham Forest.

Murphy was a highly valued player under Eddie Howe, but he's now into the final year of his contract, and was unsure over how Jassle viewed him.

Reports from Football Insider claim Forest's £15M bid was knocked back as Jaissle admires his leadership and wants to utilise him in several different roles throughout this campaign.

Murphy has amassed 226 appearances for the Magpies since joining from Norwich City back in 2017, making him their current longest-serving player, and he's sixth (220) on the club's all-time Premier League appearance list.

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Premier LeagueJacob MurphyMatthias JaissleNewcastle UtdFootball transfers

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