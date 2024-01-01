Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Mazraoui, De Ligt & Man Utd: Why even at Bayern Munich's price this is a bargain

Newcastle performance director opens up about new role

Newcastle performance director opens up about new role
Newcastle performance director opens up about new role
Newcastle performance director opens up about new roleAction Plus
Newcastle United performance director James Bunce has spoken about his role at the club.

The former Monaco man and sporting director Paul Mitchell are new arrivals at the club this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manager Eddie Howe has lost one of his allies in previous sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Bunce told NUFC TV: "Look, the first three weeks have been brilliant. I meet Eddie every day, we sit at breakfast every morning. We're chatting about things.

"Yesterday, me and some of my staff were presenting with his staff and discussing the schedule up to the international break past the Tottenham game. We’re getting into that micro and macro detail every minute. Obviously, it’s a new relationship and we’re trying to expedite that as much as possible to learn how we both work."

Bunce added: "My job is to provide healthy, fit players to Eddie, to do the amazing things he does on the field. 

“Just by watching his sessions, there’s never a dull moment. It’s constant and relentless coaching, support and development of players."

Mentions
Rodriguez JamesMitchell PaulOlmo DaniHowe EddieNewcastle UtdMonacoPremier League
Related Articles
Newcastle appoint Bunce as new "performance director"
McKenna Contender For England Job after Howe commits to Newcastle
Howe gives final England verdict and says Brazilian star will stay this summer