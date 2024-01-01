Newcastle performance director opens up about new role

Newcastle United performance director James Bunce has spoken about his role at the club.

The former Monaco man and sporting director Paul Mitchell are new arrivals at the club this summer.

Manager Eddie Howe has lost one of his allies in previous sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Bunce told NUFC TV: "Look, the first three weeks have been brilliant. I meet Eddie every day, we sit at breakfast every morning. We're chatting about things.

"Yesterday, me and some of my staff were presenting with his staff and discussing the schedule up to the international break past the Tottenham game. We’re getting into that micro and macro detail every minute. Obviously, it’s a new relationship and we’re trying to expedite that as much as possible to learn how we both work."

Bunce added: "My job is to provide healthy, fit players to Eddie, to do the amazing things he does on the field.

“Just by watching his sessions, there’s never a dull moment. It’s constant and relentless coaching, support and development of players."