Tribal Football
Most Read
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd
Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City preparing bids as Delap's £30M release clause revealed

Newcastle No2 Tindall: Guimaraes fishing trip proof of spirit here

Paul Vegas
Newcastle No2 Tindall: Guimaraes fishing trip proof of spirit here
Newcastle No2 Tindall: Guimaraes fishing trip proof of spirit hereAction Plus
Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall is confident of Bruno Guimaraes' commitment.

The Brazil midfielder continues to be linked with a move away, though has shown how happy he is with the Carabao Cup winners over the past week. Guimaraes took kitman Ray Thompson and fitness coach Barrie Graham on a fishing trip.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tindall told Chronicle Live: "It goes to show how tight and close everybody is here. It is not often that you will see the captain of a Premier League team going fishing with staff members; that is a testament to Bruno himself and the tight-knit we have here at the football club.

"I think it is important for players to switch off. There is so much pressure on their shoulders and there is a lot of talk. There is a lot of emotion for them to deal with. When those moments come they have to be able to make sure that they do switch off and recharge their batteries.

"Then come back fresh again. So it was great to see Bruno fishing and having the staff members with him. I'm sure they had a great day, but it was great to see from our perspective; it's so important."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBruno GuimaraesNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Newcastle captain Guimaraes: We deserve Cup glory; we did it for the fans
Newcastle captain Guimaraes talks Cup glory pride; Howe relationship
REVEALED: Berta in contact with Guimaraes reps over Arsenal move