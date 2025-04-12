Newcastle No2 Tindall: Guimaraes fishing trip proof of spirit here

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall is confident of Bruno Guimaraes' commitment.

The Brazil midfielder continues to be linked with a move away, though has shown how happy he is with the Carabao Cup winners over the past week. Guimaraes took kitman Ray Thompson and fitness coach Barrie Graham on a fishing trip.

Tindall told Chronicle Live: "It goes to show how tight and close everybody is here. It is not often that you will see the captain of a Premier League team going fishing with staff members; that is a testament to Bruno himself and the tight-knit we have here at the football club.

"I think it is important for players to switch off. There is so much pressure on their shoulders and there is a lot of talk. There is a lot of emotion for them to deal with. When those moments come they have to be able to make sure that they do switch off and recharge their batteries.

"Then come back fresh again. So it was great to see Bruno fishing and having the staff members with him. I'm sure they had a great day, but it was great to see from our perspective; it's so important."