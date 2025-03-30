Newcastle captain Guimaraes: We deserve Cup glory; we did it for the fans

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes was full of passion during yesterday's Carabao Cup victory parade.

The parade took the players from St James' Park, through the city centre and ended at the Town Moor where a stage had been erected.

Before addressing fans, Guimaraes led fans in the chant: "Sandro Tonali, Sandro Tonali! He eats spaghetti, he loves Moretti, he hates f****** Sunderland."

Asked about his pre-match speech to the players at Wembley, Guimaraes also said: "Well, I said to them 'today, we go to the pitch as players and leave there as f***ing legends!'"

He then continued: "Unbelievable, feeling good, very, very good, I think everyone here deserves it.

"70 years a lot for our fans, hopeful, this is just the beginning, we want more, and we're going to work for it. We did it for (the fans), we spent a lot of time together, so they deserve a lot more than anything, we played for them as well.

"The way I see it, kids, old guys, they're crying, you know, I think we made history. Now I have time to think about it and, yeah, history is made, but we want more. Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it.

"I did this but it's just the first step. When you taste once, you just want more. For now, we just celebrate today and tomorrow I will have to start to think about our game in the Premier League."