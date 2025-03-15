REVEALED: Berta in contact with Guimaraes reps over Arsenal move

Incoming Arsenal technical director Andrea Berta is prioritising the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

AS says Berta is a step away from being appointed by Arsenal and aims to hit the ground running.

Guimaraes is his top target for the summer market and the Italian will be seeking to do business for around £40m. For their part, Newcastle are demanding £60m to sell.

Berta failed THREE TIMES to bring Guimaraes to Atletico Madrid during his 12 years with the club.

Ahead of being confirmed by Arsenal, Berta has already held talks with Guimaraes' agents about a move to London.