Newcastle captain Guimaraes talks Cup glory pride; Howe relationship

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes feels they can learn from their Carabao Cup triumph.

Guimaraes believes there's lessons to be learned after breaking the club's 70-year trophy drought.

He said: "70 years without a trophy for a club is too much, especially for our fans who are unbelievable. We just try to give them as much joy as we could. I think we did it right and nobody can say we did not deserve to win on the day.

"It is my first trophy as a captain and my first trophy for this club. I am very proud I chose Newcastle United to be my team."

On manager Eddie Howe, Guimaraes also said: "He is the best manager I ever had, what a guy. The team tactics were perfect. We won the battle in the middle and spoke about this a lot during the week. What a moment for Eddie Howe he is always there to help. He always wants to improve the players so I am very happy for him."