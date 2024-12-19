Tribal Football
Most Read
Atletico Madrid preparing a huge bid for Man Utd star Garnacho
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Rashford missing from traveling Man Utd squad for Spurs
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers

Newcastle midfielder unwanted by Howe to be loaned out this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle midfielder unwanted by Howe to be loaned out this winter
Newcastle midfielder unwanted by Howe to be loaned out this winterAction Plus
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron could be loaned out to a Premier League club this winter.

The Paraguayan has fallen completely out of favor with manager Eddie Howe recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 30-year-old has only played eight times in all competitions and has been a persistent bench presence.

Per The Sun, the winger does have interest in him from other Premier League teams.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Leicester, and Wolves are all monitoring his situation.

The player wants to move away from the North East of England, while he wants to play regularly.

There is also the option of going abroad, as Marseille in France and Stuttgart in Germany are interested.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieAlmiron MiguelNewcastle UtdWolvesCrystal PalaceLeicesterFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Howe pleased as Newcastle reach Carabao Cup semis
Leicester linked with move for Watford midfielder as Everton and Wolves watch on
Newcastle thrash Leicester as Van Nistelrooy receives rude awakening