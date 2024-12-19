Newcastle midfielder unwanted by Howe to be loaned out this winter

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron could be loaned out to a Premier League club this winter.

The Paraguayan has fallen completely out of favor with manager Eddie Howe recently.

The 30-year-old has only played eight times in all competitions and has been a persistent bench presence.

Per The Sun, the winger does have interest in him from other Premier League teams.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Leicester, and Wolves are all monitoring his situation.

The player wants to move away from the North East of England, while he wants to play regularly.

There is also the option of going abroad, as Marseille in France and Stuttgart in Germany are interested.