Howe pleased as Newcastle reach Carabao Cup semis

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was left pleased with their 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle cruised into the semifinals with an impressive performance.

Howe said: "I am now in the rhythm of doing it for so long, the little high is going around and seeing the supporters. Then it is back to work and how can we beat Ipswich.

"I think when you look back at our performances we have looked a much better attacking unit in recent games. We have got our attacking rhythm back. The Crystal Palace game was a freak of a game. We were 1-0 up and we didn't attack much.

"But then we went into Liverpool, even Brentford (2-4) we attacked OK and the last two home games you have really seen us back to our best and that is such an important quality we are going to need that in coming weeks."

Howe also said: "It was a good performance from the players. Every game brings a new challenge and Brentford were what we thought we would be, a strong team.

"I thought we scored some really good goals. It was great to see Sandro (Tonali) score the two that he did. Just a really good feeling about the group at the moment. We are building in confidence all the time."