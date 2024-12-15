Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Juventus coach Motta talks Venezia and victory over Man City
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid

Newcastle midfielder Murphy calls on fans to be positive after victory over Leicester

Paul Vegas
Newcastle midfielder Murphy calls on fans to be positive after victory over Leicester
Newcastle midfielder Murphy calls on fans to be positive after victory over LeicesterAction Plus
Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Murphy was happy with his brace in victory over Leicester City.

Murphy struck twice as Newcastle won 4-0 on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was seen shouting "What?!" at the Gallowgate End after scoring and later explained his celebration.

Murphy said, "There's a lot of noise sometimes, but one win can change things.

"We just need to pick up the points and the table looks a lot different now. I said in an interview a couple of weeks ago, we just need to be calm and level-headed.

"Never get too high or too low. We know the results will come."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMurphy JacobNewcastle UtdLeicester
Related Articles
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy explains Hermansen change in Newcastle defeat
Howe delighted as Newcastle hammer Leicester
Newcastle thrash Leicester as Van Nistelrooy receives rude awakening