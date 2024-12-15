Newcastle midfielder Murphy calls on fans to be positive after victory over Leicester

Newcastle United midfielder Jacob Murphy was happy with his brace in victory over Leicester City.

Murphy struck twice as Newcastle won 4-0 on Saturday.

He was seen shouting "What?!" at the Gallowgate End after scoring and later explained his celebration.

Murphy said, "There's a lot of noise sometimes, but one win can change things.

"We just need to pick up the points and the table looks a lot different now. I said in an interview a couple of weeks ago, we just need to be calm and level-headed.

"Never get too high or too low. We know the results will come."