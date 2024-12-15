Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy explains Hermansen change in Newcastle defeat
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy explains Hermansen change in Newcastle defeat
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits Mad Hermansen suffered a groin injury during defeat at Newcastle.

The Denmark goalkeeper was changed at halftime for Danny Ward during Saturday's 4-0 defeat.

Van Nistelrooy said: “When Mads comes off, then it’s an injury.

“He felt a pain in the groin, so he couldn’t continue. We have to assess what it’s like. 

"He was just certain he couldn’t continue the game. He didn’t want to make it worse. We have to assess. Hopefully it’s not too much. But of course, he doesn’t come off like that.”

He added on the prospect of having to sign a new goalkeeper in January: “Let’s wait and see what the problem is first. There’s no need to jump to conclusions on the January window based on this injury.”

