Newcastle matchwinner Guimaraes: Now for the Carabao Cup

Bruno Guimaraes admits Newcastle United have their eye on a top four finish after victory at West Ham United on Monday night.

Bruno struck the only goal of the game as the win takes Newcastle into sixth place on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards: “Massive win, I think we want to fight for the Champions League again. It was a big win for us.

“Good to keep the clean sheet. Get the confidence back before the final. Massive win and happy for the team's performance.

“When we play like that, we show the character of the team. We can beat any team in the world. We just have to be consistent. We keep the clean sheet, we could score more goals, but the most important thing is the three points tonight."

Newcastle meet Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this coming weekend.

Bruno added: “I think it is massive for the club’s history, and we want to be part of it. We know were going to play against one of the best teams.

"Hopefully we can go to Wembley and get the title.

“We have seen people - doubters. We are focusing on ourselves. Missing Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman is not good for us, but to have players who can play well. Today we showed we have a strong squad.”

“I believe that we can win. A final everything could happen. I believe our fans can make a difference for us. For us, it is like the World Cup. We want to make history for this club. It is a long time for the fans without a trophy.

“Isak at the moment, is the best striker in the world. Our midfield has been our strength."