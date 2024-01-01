Tribal Football
Newcastle looking to sign the next Haaland who can't stop scoring

Newcastle United may be ready to sign a player dubbed the next Erling Haaland.

The Magpies are on the lookout for the best young talent in world football at present.

Per The Mail, Newcastle are tracking Sindre Walle Egeli, the 18-year-old who is already shining on international duty.

Egeli has featured for Norway’s youth sides and has a mighty record at youth level, netting 32 goals in 35 games.

He plays for FC Nordsjaelland, having signed from Norwegian club Sandefjord 14 months ago.

His club will demand a fee of around £21m similar to what they received for winger Ernest Nuamah.

