Guardiola declares Haaland a Man City goal machine who will only improve

Guardiola admits Haaland is a goal machine who will only improve

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on his ace marksman this week.

Guardiola stated that he is more than happy with Erling Haaland’s start to the season.

Haaland has netted 99 goals in 103 City appearances, having scored nine in just four matches this term.

“He can get involved, but if you tell me he will score 99 goals in the next 100 games, for me it’s fine,” Guardiola told reporters.

“If he won’t improve, don’t improve. Score 99 goals in the next 100 games I will be more than delighted and City will be, too.

“Experience playing game and game and game, he will improve. It’s difficult to improve when you don’t play.

“The more games he plays here, he will improve in a natural way.”