Newcastle looking for future no.1 goalkeeper to replace Pope

Newcastle United are working on securing a long-term goalkeeper to eventually become their no.1.

The Magpies are very happy with how Nick Pope has been performing between the sticks.

However, Chronicle Live states that the club are seeking to future-proof the position.

They want to sign a player who can serve as Pope’s no.2 and eventually take his spot.

Newcastle have Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy, and Martin Dubravka on the books, as well as local youngster Mark Gillespie.

But they are not happy about any of those players becoming their no.1 in the future.