Howe delighted with Pope for Newcastle win at Wolves

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has lavished praise on goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The shot stopper was at his very best away from home against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Despite being the weaker side for much of the contest, the Magpies grabbed a 2-1 win in the second half.

Speaking at full-time, manager Howe said: “I’m really pleased for Nick. Whenever a player goes away on international duty, it’s always a different dynamic. With the players that we have here, we can really focus on what they’re doing and we’re in tune with their performances.

“When players go away, they miss our contact time and there’s always that trust about how they’re going to come back. But you can see how Nick has come back, and the effect he has on the team.

"He made two or three great saves that ultimately end up helping us win the game. He’s a top-class goalkeeper and I’m delighted for him.”