Newcastle loanee Lewis has his season ended before it starts with painful ankle injury

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has had his loan terminated by Brazilian side Sao Paulo this week.

The left-back had been with Sao Paulo since early September as he prepared for the new season. However, a recent ankle injury requires surgery and the Brazilian club has activated a clause to release him back to the Premier League side before the start of the new campaign. 

Lewis spoke on social media about how disappointed he is, but wished the South American side all the best as they chase the title once again this season. 

“I'm disappointed that I won't be able to continue my journey with São Paulo FC next season,” he wrote. “I've been having an issue that's been giving me a lot of pain when I've been playing for months, requiring surgery and a few months of recovery. 

“Sorry I couldn't show my gratitude to the fans for showing my true level on the pitch. I wish the tricolor all the best in the future." 

Lewis is out of contract in the summer and is unlikely to be registered by Newcastle for the second-half of the season.

