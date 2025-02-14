Newcastle keeper Dubravka lifts lid on Al-Shabab offer

Dubravka reveals he had no intention of leaving Newcastle this winter despite rumours

Shot-stopper Martin Dubravka has confirmed he had no intention of leaving Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

The veteran goalkeeper is set to sign a new contract that could see him end his career at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite interest from Saudi club Al-Shabab, Dubravka’s strong form, Eddie Howe’s faith, and the fans’ support convinced him to stay.

Dubravka told Sky Sports: "I am glad that I am coming back to where I belong, I was always fully committed to the club and I hope that people can see that as well.

“It is a special place for me and my family and as I said I am trying to stay here as long as I can."

On the contract offer from Saudi Arabia, Dubravka said: "There was a specific offer on the table (from Al-Shabab) and discussions from early December, but I always said to Newcastle ‘it’s basically up to you what you want to do’.

"I still had a contract, my mindset was still here and I was playing. So I said to the gaffer, ‘I don’t want to think about whether I’m leaving or not, I just want to make the most of my time on the pitch.’

"I’ve done that and now we’re in talks over a new contract. If we sign the extension, then I’ll be happy."