SPL interest arrives for Newcastle keeper Dubravka

Saudi Pro League interest is arriving for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The 35 year-old shot-stopper is on the radar of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers this summer.

However, ChronicleLive says Dubravka's camp also are in talks with SPL representatives about a move to Saudi.

The veteran is expected to leave Newcastle this summer.

Dubravka, at this stage of his career, is eager to play regularly next season.