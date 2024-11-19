Tribal Football
Southampton, Wolves join interest for Hertha Berlin striker Maza

Southampton and Wolves are following Hertha Berlin striker Ibrahim Maza.

The teen has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the 2.Bundesliga this season.

Maza, 18, is being tracked by clubs across Europe this term.

And Sky Deutschland says Saints and Wolves have now joined the interest.

The Algeria international reportedly has a buyout clause set at €9.5m.

 

