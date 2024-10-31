Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
REVEALED: Ten Hag was frustrated by Man Utd transfer failures
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash

Newcastle interested in Sao Paulo winger William Gomes

Paul Vegas
Newcastle interested in Sao Paulo winger Willian Gomes
Newcastle interested in Sao Paulo winger Willian GomesAction Plus
Newcastle are interested in Sao Paulo winger William Gomes.

Brazilian media sources state among others, Newcastle are showing interest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, it's unclear the asking price Sao Paulo would insist upon ahead of the January market.

And it is precisely São Paulo's demands that will determine whether Newcastle will push to sign the winger.

William Gomes is on a contract with the Brazilian club that runs through to 2028.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWilliam GomesNewcastle UtdSao PauloFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Newcastle chasing Bayern Munich winger Sane
DONE DEAL: Newcastle sign Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia
Newcastle keen as Hammarby set Toure price