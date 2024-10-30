DONE DEAL: Newcastle sign Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United have announced the signing of highly-rated Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi.

Salia will move to Newcastle when he turns 18 in August 20205.

Paul Mitchell, Newcastle United's Sporting Director, said: "We're delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang.

"Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.

"We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi."

