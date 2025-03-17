Newcastle Cup final hero Burn: I've had worse weeks!

Dan Burn says there was no way he would miss a first morning with England today despite his Wembley heroics.

The defender scored in Newcastle United's Carabao Cup final triumph against Liverpool on Sunday.

It capped a special week for Burn, who was also named in the England squad for the first time by new coach Thomas Tuchel.

"I've had worse weeks," Burn told Sky Sports after also earning an England call-up. "I don't want to go to sleep because I feel like I'm dreaming and it's all going to be a lie.

"I don't get many (goals) so I saved it for a big occasion. I feel strange, I feel numb at the minute."

Asked about getting the morning off from Tuchel, Burn was adamant.

"No passes," he added. "I'll be first there tomorrow (at England training) at 8 o'clock."