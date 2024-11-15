Mitchell rebuilding Newcastle scouting network

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle's off-field recruitment drive is said to be kicking into high gear this month.

The Magpies are serious about bringing in top quality scouts to improve the depth of young talent in their academy.Per The Mail, sporting director Paul Mitchell is leading the push to get scouts in various regions of the world.

For the Magpies and other teams, using their academy as a production line for saleable assets is essential.

Only then can Newcastle stay on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR and still spend big on new signings.

The new scouts that come to the club will be tasked with finding top rated 12-18 year olds.

