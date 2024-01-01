Newcastle hero Solano returns to coaching at San Marcos

Newcastle United legend Nobby Solano has returned to the dugout this week.

The former midfielder took a short break after a poor stint with Blyth Spartans in Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is now at Peruvian club San Marcos, where he hopes to hone his managerial skills.

Solano parted company with Blyth after just six matches, with both parties agreeing to dissolve the deal.

The former Toon star told Chronicle Live: "I am coaching again in the Second Division in Peru.

“We have a good chance to get promoted so I am looking forward to the challenge."