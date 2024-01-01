Ashworth upset by swipe from Newcastle successor Mitchell

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly hurt regarding a matter from his previous club.

Ashworth left Newcastle United for the Red Devils in the summer, after being put on gardening leave by the Magpies.

His successor at Newcastle, Paul Mitchell, criticized the work of the previous regime recently.

Newcastle failed to land a marquee signing this summer and had to sell several young talents to balance the books.

Per The Telegraph, Ashworth is unhappy at comments Mitchell made recently.

Mitchell stated recently: “You look at the money we have invested up to this point, £250 million net over the last two-and-a-half years.

“It’s a lot of money and was our model in place to be able to spend more to the levels we would have liked to keep enhancing the team?

“I don’t think it was, because we haven’t sold a player during that time, barring what we were forced to do through legislation of PSR.

“There hasn’t been a clear strategic strategy over the last five years to say once we get to this point, can we keep enhancing the team with the same level of investment?

“I don’t think that was factored into the strategies we had and that is a learning for everyone but I do think we have to be more global in our vision of the players we sign.

“I think the skill, whether it be personal philosophy or the demands of financial fair play has to come into play where you have to find undervalued talent at a certain age profile.”