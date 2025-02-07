Newcastle handed fresh Botman boost

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Sven Botman has not suffered a serious recurrence of his knee injury and is expected to be fit for Newcastle’s next Premier League clash against Manchester City.  

Concerns arose after Eddie Howe revealed Botman was forced off with a knee issue in the 80th minute against Arsenal.  However, Botman resumed his recovery as normal on Thursday, easing fears of a setback, per The Mail.

While he may be rested for Newcastle’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Birmingham this weekend, he is likely to be available for the City match.  

Newcastle will carefully manage his fitness to avoid any risk of aggravating the injury.  

Botman’s availability will be a boost for Eddie Howe as the Magpies continue to battle on multiple fronts this season.

