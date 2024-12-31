Newcastle goalscorer Isak delighted ending year with triumph at Man Utd

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak wants to get even better in the coming months.

The Swedish attacker is in the form of his life, netting yet again in the Premier League to take his team into the top five.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Magpies beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford, with Isak and Joelinton getting the goals.

Post-game, he told Sky Sports: "I have had a good year and I am really happy with how things are going for me and for the team in the last weeks too. I just have to keep going into the new year doing the same.

"The whole team are very ambitious. We played Champions League last year and it is in our mind to get back there. It is a long way to go until the end of the season so I don't think we should be looking too much at the table. The ambition of the team is of course to get in Europe again. We just need to take one game at a time.

"There are many great strikers out there. I try to watch football and take different things from many players. I want to be more mobile in my game, for example today scoring headers, I have scored some more this season which is not my game, but I want to be a threat in every part of the game."

He then added on maintaining their intensity: "We haven't won here in a long time and it was a very good performance from us. A great way to end the year.

"Our intensity was really good. We started off the game with high energy, high regains and counter attacks. The challenge was to have the same intensity here as we play with at home, and we did that in the first half. It paid off with the two goals and we could have scored more.

"We have been much better lately playing away from home. The challenge is to match the intensity home and away, and we have done that in recent weeks. We have been consistent in our performances which is good to see.

"(Playing against a three man defence) is all about trying to be in a good position. I got a goal early and it led to me being marked a bit more for the rest of the game, but that probably opened up the second goal for Joelinton when they were more focused on me."