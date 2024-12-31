Newcastle midfielder Joelinton happy with win at Man Utd: Belief sky high

Newcastle United forward Joelinton was delighted with his team’s effort on Monday night.

The Magpies were victorious at Old Trafford against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Goals from Alexander Isak and the Brazilian were enough to get over the line and move into 5th place.

Post-game, he told Sky Sports: "There is still a long way to go but the team is improving. A good performance away from home today, three points, two goals, clean sheet. Great mentality from the boys from start to finish to defend our goal and score two to win the game.

"We knew we were not playing in the way we wanted to play before, the intensity, the quality, scoring goals, but we just kept working hard every day on the training pitch with positivity. Then when you start to win and score goals the confidence comes back

"Belief is high. We started really well and scored the two goals, we could have scored more but didn't and then we lost a bit of control. At the end the most important is the three points and job done.

"(Alexander Isak) is amazing. It is so good to have him and to play alongside him because he is one of the best strikers in the world right now and I hope he continues scoring goals and playing amazing because it is good for us.

"I knew it was a goal, I headed the ball. Thank you God it was given. Very happy to score one more goal and help the team to win.

"Time will tell how good we are but we are enjoying football right now. We have to be humble and keep our feet on the ground because there is a long way to go."