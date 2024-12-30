Newcastle boss Howe: Victory at Man Utd all about momentum

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was left pleased with their 2-0 win at Manchester United.

Early goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton saw Newcastle win comfortably on Monday night.

Howe said afterwards: "I don't know about the win being a statement but for us we knew that we have to try to keep building on the momentum that we had built in recent weeks. We have had a really good look about us, a strong, confident team and I am happy we were able to continue that at a ground that hasn't been kind to Newcastle over the years. It is a big win psychologically.

"Regardless of where we play we still have to be the same team, stick to the same principles. The players were very good in that early period of the game, we dominated the play. At 2-0 the game changes but I was really pleased with that opening spell.

"(Alexander Isak) is getting to his best. For his goal he was where he needs to be, right in the middle of the six yard box. I am pleased that he is finding himself in the place it matters most and he is affecting the game in a way that only he can. We believe in him, we believe in his talent, he can really make the difference for us.

"We are moving in the right direction defensively. It has not always been easy, particularly chopping and changing earlier on in the season, but we look to have a solid, settled back line and that has made a difference for us."

He added, "The direction of travel is to Totteham now. We have a run of tough away games with Arsenal after that. We will try to enjoy them and approach them in the same way that we approached this one.

"Time will tell. We have to prove everything."