Newcastle go cold as they learn Guehi favours Liverpool move
Liverpool are leading the race for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

After seeing multiple offers from Newcastle United rejected by Palace last summer, Guehi remains on the Toon's radar and also that of former club Chelsea.

However, the Mirror says Liverpool are now making a move and are regarded as favourites to land the England international.

Indeed, Guehi is said to favour a move to Anfield as he prepares to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Newcastle also are aware of the player's plans and are now pulling back their interest.

Guehi has a deal at Palace to 2026 and is viewed at Liverpool as a potential replacement for captain Virgil van Dijk.

