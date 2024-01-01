Newcastle cruise to preseason win against Hull

Newcastle United enjoyed a comfortable preseason friendly win at Hull City on Saturday.

Toon manager Eddie Howe played a youthful team, though still eased to a 2-0 win via senior paid Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy.

Jamal Lewis started at left-back for Newcastle with Lewis Hall pushed into midfield ahead of him. Lewis has been transfer-listed this summer.

Both Newcastle goals came in the first-half.

Positive news was the appearance of England goalkeeper Nick Pope between the posts for Newcastle. The experienced was impressive as he kept a clean sheet.