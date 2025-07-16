Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale

Newcastle fire message to Liverpool after Isak approach

Paul Vegas
Newcastle fire message to Liverpool after Isak approach
Newcastle fire message to Liverpool after Isak approachAction Plus
Newcastle United are insisting Alexander Isak is not for sale.

Liverpool have launched a £120m offer for the Sweden international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Newcastle are insisting Isak is not for sale after fielding an approach from the Reds over the past 24 hours.

Isak, 25, has also been linked with Arsenal, but Newcastle are adamant he is not for sale.

The Telegraph says Newcastle management are insisting their star striker will not leave this summer. And they will maintain their stand as they pursue a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdLiverpoolArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Newcastle plan record bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike
Ex-Liverpool data chief Graham: Klopp rejected Isak; he wanted Brandt over Salah!