Newcastle fire message to Liverpool after Isak approach

Newcastle United are insisting Alexander Isak is not for sale.

Liverpool have launched a £120m offer for the Sweden international.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Newcastle are insisting Isak is not for sale after fielding an approach from the Reds over the past 24 hours.

Isak, 25, has also been linked with Arsenal, but Newcastle are adamant he is not for sale.

The Telegraph says Newcastle management are insisting their star striker will not leave this summer. And they will maintain their stand as they pursue a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.