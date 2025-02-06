Arsenal boss Arteta on Cup exit: We must use Dubai camp to regroup

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they must use their Dubai camp this week to regroup after their Carabao Cup semifinal defeat to Newcastle.

The Gunners have a free weekend after being knocked out of the FA Cup last month by Manchester United.

Arteta said afterwards: “We need to swallow this one, it’s a tough one.

“We had a lot of expectations, we knew the difficulty of the task because of the result that we brought from London, but there's nothing we can do right now.

“What we could do is, we were on the pitch a few minutes ago, now we have to look forward. First of all, I think this is going to be a painful one and while we are in Dubai, recharge and then go again because we have still a lot to play for.

“When you want to be in the cup finals, you want to win trophies, at the end those are hard. They’ve been really effective in the box in the last two games that we’ve played against them and we haven’t. Overall, that was the main difference.

“It’s true that today we’ve been a bit more unsettled, especially when the game became more chaotic or when they were very direct with their play.

“Normally we are much more composed, today we lacked a bit of that and the game went away from us.”

On David Raya's error for Anthony Gordon's goal, Arteta also said: “The errors are part of football, we’ve been super consistent, we’ve been really composed and today we gave them hope just by putting the ball long into our last line.

“When we did that, we always looked vulnerable because we allowed them to run from this situation and they are really a dangerous team when they are able to do that. Certainly, they don’t want to do that, so what can I say?”