Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth

Newcastle United failed to obtain the £20 million compensation fee they were seeking for Dan Ashworth.

The Magpies had to let their former sporting director leave for Manchester United.

While the club were adamant about being compensated for Ashworth, per Chronicle Live, the eventual fee was very low.

Former Manchester City financial advisor Stefan Borson told Football Insider: “There is quite a lot of rumour and counter rumour about how much Newcastle settled for in the end on Ashworth.

"I did hear one source say to me the fee was as low £3m. I’ve heard that it was well below £10m and nowhere near some of the numbers that have been rumoured.

"At the end of the day, Newcastle were over a barrel as they admitted last week.

“The CEO Darren Eales admitted that it was very close at the last minute in terms of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

"I don’t think they were in a very good negotiating position at the death. I suspect Man United did a decent deal."