Newcastle eye Palace striker Mateta as potential Isak replacement this summer
Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential summer signing.
The 27-year-old, who scored against the Magpies in a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park last April, is under contract with Palace until 2027.
With 32 goals in 63 starts, Mateta has established himself as a proven Premier League talent.
His estimated £20M price tag makes him a more affordable option compared to other targets, per Chronicle Live.
Newcastle are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.
Mateta’s physical presence and goal-scoring record could provide added firepower to Eddie Howe’s squad.