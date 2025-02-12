Newcastle eye Palace striker Mateta as potential Isak replacement this summer

Tribal Football
Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential summer signing. 

The 27-year-old, who scored against the Magpies in a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park last April, is under contract with Palace until 2027. 

With 32 goals in 63 starts, Mateta has established himself as a proven Premier League talent. 

His estimated £20M price tag makes him a more affordable option compared to other targets, per Chronicle Live.

Newcastle are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season. 

Mateta’s physical presence and goal-scoring record could provide added firepower to Eddie Howe’s squad.

